Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch Set for UFC 241

UFC 241 just added another key fight between two ranked combatants as Derek Brunson tries to win his second straight fight when he takes on rising middleweight Ian Heinisch in Anaheim, California. News of this bout was initially broken by Mike Heck of MyMMANews, and sources close to MMA News have since confirmed the report. Derek Brunson couldn’t keep the excitement to himself when he tweeted that a new bout for himself was coming down the pike yesterday evening:

Next fight confirmed ! The path has never been clearer . Ready to put the work in for the exciting finish ! 👊🏾 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 30, 2019

“Next fight confirmed! The path has never been clearer. Ready to put the work in for the exciting finish!” Brunson tweeted.

Derek Brunson last fought the now ousted Elias Theodorou at UFC Ottawa, earning a unanimous decision victory in the bout to break his two-fight losing streak. Derek Brunson is currently 19-7 and ranked ninth in the middleweight division. Brunson has earned victories over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall, and Chris Leben, and has an impressive seven career UFC stoppages to his name.

Derek Brunson will have a very hungry fighter across the Octagon from him in Ian Heinisch, an alum of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Ian Heinisch has made a great impression on both fans and the UFC brass with his first impression on the Contender Series followed by back-to-back wins over two respected UFC veterans: Cezar Ferreira and Antonio Carlos Junior. After his latest victory, one of the names Heinisch requested was Derek Brunson, and he will get what he asked for at UFC 241 on August 17.

With the addition of this middleweight bout, the UFC 241 lineup includes:

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Daniel Cormier © vs. Stipe Miocic

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinish

Who do you think will be victorious at UFC 241? Derek Brunson or Ian Heinisch?