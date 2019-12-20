Derek Campos Plans To Derail The ‘Hype Train’ Of A.J. McKee At Bellator 236

Derek Campos picked to fight A.J. McKee in the grand prix selection show and he did so because he believes he can expose the undefeated fighters flaws.

McKee has looked very impressive so far as he is 15-0 and coming off of an eight-second knockout win over Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator 228. Yet, Campos is not impressed and he says he will derail the hype train on Saturday.

“Without a doubt I believe I am going to be A.J.’s biggest test,” Campos told MMA Junkie. “He’s fought a lot of guys, but who are they? The only two guys that come to mind that he’s fought are Justin Lawrence and Pat Curran. I’m going to be the guy that derails A.J.’s hype train.

“You look at the difference between the other guys he’s fought then Lawrence and Curran. Totally a night-and-day difference. Those guys are superior athletes and fighters and A.J. was able to barely get by with them. He’s got holes in his game, I see weaknesses I’m looking to capitalize on.”

Campos believes the path to victory is to see grind McKee out and bring him to deep waters.

“I want to grind him out,” Campos said. “I want to take him to deep waters, I want to put him in the most uncomfortable positions I can put him in. And, I want to see where his heart is. I want to break his will, I want to be the one that beats him and takes away that zero on his record.”

Regardless, Derek Campos is extremely confident he has what it takes to give McKee his first loss as a pro.