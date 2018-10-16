Derrick Lewis Believes He Can Knockout “DC” At Any Point

Derrick Lewis will receive the first title opportunity of his UFC career next month (Sat. November 3, 2018). “The Black Beast” is set to challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 230. Lewis earned the opportunity after an impressive showing at UFC 229 earlier this month.

Cormier will certainly be a hard match-up for the Texan, but “DC” might not be going into the bout fully healthy. With that being said, Lewis has showcased he has fight-ending power at any point in a contest. That was extremely evident when he knocked out Alexander Volkov with seconds remaining in their bout at UFC 229.

Recently, Lewis spoke to UFC.com about his upcoming fight with Cormier. Lewis said he believes he can “of course” knockout Cormier at any point in their fight:

“Oh yeah, of course. Without a doubt I believe I can beat this guy. Even if it’s the last 30 seconds of the fifth round, I believe that I can still knock him out. I know a lot of guys don’t believe in me, but I believe in myself,” Lewis said.

“I know I’m not the most technical, and I don’t look at myself as a martial artist. I’m a brawler, so I don’t have the most experience like everyone else that I fight, but the one thing I do have is the most heart of anyone that I ever faced and that I will face.”

What do you think about Lewis saying he can knockout “DC” at any point?