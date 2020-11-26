Derrick Lewis Believes Win Over Curtis Blaydes Earns Him Heavyweight Title Shot

Derrick Lewis believes he could be fighting for UFC gold next time out if he beats Curtis Blaydes this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 15.

Lewis vs. Blaydes is a very intriguing matchup and a fight both men have wanted for years. In the lead-up, Blaydes has said Lewis is predictable which “The Black Beast” doesn’t seem to mind as he also thinks Blaydes is predictable.

“Yeah, I am predictable,” Lewis said at media day. “It’s fine if he thinks I’m predictable. I don’t care. They all know what I’m going to do, most of them. … This will be my 21st fight in the UFC. My game plan and my game, the way I fight, my style hasn’t changed. Guys said the same thing before. And you see that I’m the knockout king, so we’ll just see. I’m predictable, okay. He’s predictable, as well.”

Derrick Lewis enters the fight on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi, and Alexey Oleynik. He also has fought for the heavyweight title before but was submitted by Daniel Cormier.

So, for Lewis, he believes a win over Blaydes will earn him a title shot.

“I believe I should have the winner out of Ngannou and Stipe,” he said.