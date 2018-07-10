Derrick Lewis Bored Himself During Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Fight

Derrick Lewis took part in what many are calling the worst heavyweight fight in UFC history.

“The Black Beast” fought Francis Ngannou in the co-main event of UFC 226 on pay-per-view (PPV). Neither man attempted to push the pace as they both adopted the role of counter fighter. As a result, the fight was an extremely boring one and fans were booing throughout the course of all 15 minutes.

Lewis recently joined MMA Junkie Radio to talk about his performance, taking the heap of the blame despite Ngannou being the less active fighter of the pair. He admitted that one reason for the poor performance was some issues he has been having with his back:

“I’ve been dealing with it for years,” Lewis said. “Each fight, I have the same problem. Sometimes, it’s not as bad as it’s been the last couple.”

He will be visiting Germany soon, seeking aid from the same medical team that assisted Cody Garbrandt with his similar issues:

“I’m working on it right now as we speak,” Lewis said.

In regards to his fight with Ngannou, Lewis did take home the decision win over “The Predator,” but said that it feels more like a loss given the reception of the fight:

“It’s a win for sure, but it really does feel like a loss,” Lewis said. “I’ve got no kind of relief or satisfaction at all. Usually, a couple of days after the fight, I’m real satisfied. But I still feel tense about the whole situation.”

The fight was so boring that Lewis himself was bored with it. In fact, he got so bored that he was actually paying more attention to the chants going on in the crowd than he probably should’ve been:

“I was even bored in the fight,” Lewis said. “I felt like I pushed forward more than he did, and I got so bored, and I started listening to the chants. It really did sound like a surround sound in the stadium.”

