Derrick Lewis Focused Heavily On Conditioning Ahead Of JDS Fight

Derrick Lewis has been dedicating his training camp for UFC Wichita to improving his conditioning.

It’s no secret that Lewis isn’t in his fights to put on spectacular performances via unanimous decision. “The Black Beast” has serious knockout power and can shut the lights off quick. While Lewis has a stellar comeback knockout win against Alexander Volkov with just seconds left in the fight, he knows that his conditioning could use improving. That’s why Lewis has been focusing on that aspect of being an athlete ahead of his showdown with Junior dos Santos.

Derrick Lewis Talks Improving His Conditioning

Lewis spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of tonight’s (March 9) clash with dos Santos. Lewis claimed that he wasn’t working on anything specifically other than his conditioning:

“It’s all I’ve really been focused on the last few months, really, just conditioning. No technique or nothing.”

When it comes to his reasoning for upping the conditioning, Lewis made it clear that it wasn’t to satisfy critics:

“I don’t care. (Expletive). By the time fight night comes, I’m 280 (pounds). So they (can) try to move around being 280 and move around 15 minutes and 25 minutes and see if they don’t get tired, no matter how much conditioning you got.”

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Wichita. The entire event from the prelims to the main card will air live on ESPN+. The first preliminary bout will begin at 5 p.m. ET. The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Do you think Derrick Lewis took the right approach before fight night?