Derrick Lewis: I Think Daniel Cormier Is Scared To Fight Jon Jones

Derrick Lewis feels Daniel Cormier took a fight with him to avoid a third clash with Jon Jones.

Lewis will challenge Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title this Saturday night (Nov. 3). The heavyweight title bout will headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the first headlining pay-per-view bout for “The Black Beast.”

Lewis recently spoke to the media following a workout session at MSG. He told reporters that he feels Cormier ducked a third bout with Jones (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The reason I think he took the fight with me is because Jon Jones was already fighting in (December). He didn’t want to wait until January and hear all the media talk about, ‘Why is Cormier not fighting for the 205 belt?’ They’re already saying he’s basically scared to fight Jones right now, anyway. He feels like it would be perfect to fight a guy like me that don’t have as much skills on short notice before the Jones fight and he thinks it’s going to be an easy fight for him. Yeah, I think he’s scared to fight Jones. The guy beat him twice.”

Jones initially held two victories over Cormier. Their first bout took place back in Jan. 2015. “Bones” won the bout via unanimous decision. Jones knocked out Cormier in their rematch at UFC 214, but the result was changed to a No Contest when “Bones” popped for turinabol. Jones is set to meet Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

Do you agree with Derrick Lewis, or is he just trying to stir the pot?