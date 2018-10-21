Derrick Lewis Doesn’t Care Who’s Next If He Beats Daniel Cormier

Derrick Lewis doesn’t show any concern over who his next opponent will be if he defeats Daniel Cormier.

On Nov. 3, Lewis will challenge Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. The championship tilt will headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “The Black Beast” fought earlier this month, knocking out Alexander Volkov with 11 seconds left in the fight.

Derrick Lewis Not Worried About Future Opponent

Cormier is putting his “money fight” with Brock Lesnar in jeopardy by taking a bout with Lewis. “The Black Beast” told reporters that he isn’t clamoring for a scrap with Lesnar and he’ll just go with whoever is offered (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It doesn’t matter who’s next. I still believe Stipe probably should have been next, because all the people that lost their belt, they got a title shot right back. If it’s Miocic or Lesnar, that’s fine. Whatever the UFC wants to pay me for, that’s fine. I don’t care who’s next.”

While Cormier will be the heavy favorite going into the bout, Lewis’ power is always a threat. It’s important to note that “DC’s” hand still isn’t 100 percent. Both headliners will undergo additional medical checks from the New York State Athletic Commission. Lewis insists he’ll be ready to go and Cormier feels he can make certain adjustments to get the job done despite the hand injury. We won’t have to wait much longer to find out what transpires.

Do you think Brock Lesnar or Stipe Miocic will get the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis?