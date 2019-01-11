UFC On ESPN+ 4: Derrick Lewis Is Happy Going Into JDS Fight

Derrick Lewis is in good spirits ahead of his clash with Junior dos Santos.

Lewis fell short in his bid to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title back in Nov. 2018. He was submitted in the second round by Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230. Despite the loss, Lewis remains at the second spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings.

Derrick Lewis Says The Fire Still Burns

Lewis appeared on MMAJunkie Radio to discuss his March 9 showdown with dos Santos. “The Black Beast” made it clear that he isn’t dwelling on the loss to Cormier:

“I’m feeling good about this fight, too, and I’m real happy about my contract that I just signed. And so everything is looking up. Even though I’m coming off a loss, I’m happy, I’m satisfied, and I still got that hunger in me.”

He went on to say that the implications of a win over “Cigano” haven’t crossed his mind:

“I never even thought about it. But if I can pull the win off, of course it would great to get another shot. But if not, I’m not going to be mad. I’m not going to be sad. I’m not going to be complaining. It is what it is.”

UFC on ESPN+ 4 will take place inside the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. A heavyweight clash between the returning Ben Rothwell and Blagoy Ivanov is planned for the card. Welterweights Anthony Rocco Martin and Sergio Moraes are also scheduled to collide.

