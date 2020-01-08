Derrick Lewis Happy To See Alistair Overeem Get ‘His Ass Worked’ By Jair Rozenstruik

Derrick Lewis was happy to see Alistair Overeem fall to Jair Rozenstruik.

At UFC Washington late last year, Overeem and Rozenstruik did battle in the main event. Overeem looked to be well on his way to a unanimous decision victory after putting on a technical striking display. Things went awry when Rozenstruik’s punch dropped Overeem and caused a gnarly split on his lip. The fight was stopped immediately.

Lewis Relishes In Overeem’s Loss To Rozenstruik

Lewis appeared on a new edition of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. During his appearance, “The Black Beast” made it clear that he wasn’t shedding any tears for Overeem.

”I’m glad that Overeem got his ass worked.”

Lewis’ jab at Overeem isn’t unprovoked. “The Black Beast” had been called out by “The Reem” back in 2018. Here’s what Overeem told MMA Fighting back in Nov. 2018.

“I have to go with the hot balls, Derrick Lewis. We haven’t fought before and he’s ranked higher. He’s just ranked higher. I definitely have a score to settle with Francis (Ngannou) and I have no doubt that undoubtedly that’ll happen some time. But to me Derrick Lewis is more appealing because of those two reasons: I haven’t fought him before, that’s number one, and he’s higher ranked.”

Lewis’ next bout is set for Feb. 8. He’ll collide with Ilir Latifi, who will compete as a heavyweight for the first time in his UFC run. Latifi had been a heavyweight on the regional circuit. As for Overeem, it’s unknown when he’ll be ready to step back inside the Octagon.