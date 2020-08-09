Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik.

Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon on Aug. 8. The heavyweights collided in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis stopped Oleinik in the second round via TKO.

Derrick Lewis Looking At Potential Opposition

Lewis spoke to reporters following his victory over Oleinik. “The Black Beast” listed potential opponents after his UFC Vegas 6 victory (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Curtis Blaydes makes sense,” Lewis said. “(Francis) Ngnannou makes sense. (Alistair) Overeem makes sense. That’s about it. We’ll see what happens next week and see who makes sense after that match. I for sure have to get down 15-20 pounds to feel comfortable in there. Yep, then you’ll really see something scary out of me, for sure.”

Lewis actually fought Francis Ngannou back in July 2018. The bout was widely panned for a lack of action. Lewis ended up earning the unanimous decision victory.

“The Black Beast” had expressed interest in bouts with Blaydes and Overeem even before his bout with Oleinik. Lewis claims Overeem has turned down a bout with him several times. Overeem has denied this and said that a fight with Lewis would be an “easy paycheck.”

As for Blaydes, he’s on board with the idea of fighting Lewis. “Razor” wasted little time taking to social media right after Lewis’ win over Oleinik to call dibs on the matchup. Lewis expressed his belief that Blaydes will do all he can to get the fight to the ground.