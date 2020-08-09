Sunday, August 9, 2020

Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Derrick Lewis says
Derrick Lewis (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik.

Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon on Aug. 8. The heavyweights collided in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis stopped Oleinik in the second round via TKO.

Derrick Lewis Looking At Potential Opposition

Lewis spoke to reporters following his victory over Oleinik. “The Black Beast” listed potential opponents after his UFC Vegas 6 victory (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Curtis Blaydes makes sense,” Lewis said. “(Francis) Ngnannou makes sense. (Alistair) Overeem makes sense. That’s about it. We’ll see what happens next week and see who makes sense after that match. I for sure have to get down 15-20 pounds to feel comfortable in there. Yep, then you’ll really see something scary out of me, for sure.”

Lewis actually fought Francis Ngannou back in July 2018. The bout was widely panned for a lack of action. Lewis ended up earning the unanimous decision victory.

“The Black Beast” had expressed interest in bouts with Blaydes and Overeem even before his bout with Oleinik. Lewis claims Overeem has turned down a bout with him several times. Overeem has denied this and said that a fight with Lewis would be an “easy paycheck.”

As for Blaydes, he’s on board with the idea of fighting Lewis. “Razor” wasted little time taking to social media right after Lewis’ win over Oleinik to call dibs on the matchup. Lewis expressed his belief that Blaydes will do all he can to get the fight to the ground.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Marvin Vettori: Chris Weidman ‘Looked Horrible’ At UFC Vegas 6

Marvin Vettori is looking to pick a fight with Chris Weidman. On Aug. 8, Weidman shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Won’t Be Fighting On Aug. 29

Zabit Magomedsharipov says he's out of a planned UFC event for Aug. 29. Magomedsharipov was expected to take on...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says He Remains In Talks With Floyd Mayweather

UFC president Dana White is still in talks with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. In late 2019, White and Mayweather...
Read more
MMA

Chris Weidman Admits Fight With Omari Akhmedov Was ‘Sloppy’

Chris Weidman is back in the win column but he isn't totally satisfied with his victory over Omari Akhmedov.
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Has Three Opponents In Mind Following UFC Vegas 6 Win

Derrick Lewis is looking towards the future following his victory over Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis and Oleinik shared the Octagon...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Means Is Top Earner

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 promotional guidelines payouts are in. On Aug. 8, UFC on ESPN+ 32 took place...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 bonuses have been released. On August 8th, the UFC held its second event in...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik At UFC on ESPN+ 32

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought a heavyweight slugfest in their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Floors Aleksei Oleinik

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event.  The two...
Read more
UFC

Chris Weidman Outlasts Omari Akhmedov at UFC on ESPN+ 32

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman was an interesting matchup in the co-main event.  The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube