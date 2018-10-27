How Derrick Lewis Is Preparing For Daniel Cormier’s Wrestling

Derrick Lewis is preparing for his fight with Daniel Cormier in an interesting way. The pair will headline UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018) from Madison Square Garden. “DC” will make the first heavyweight title defense of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. As for Lewis, this will be his first crack at UFC gold.

It will certainly prove to be a difficult task. While Cormier definitely has the power to knock out any man, he also has the ability to be a nuisance on the ground. Cormier is one of the best wrestlers that the UFC has on its roster today, and arguably, of all time. As Lewis told “The Rich Eisen Show,” however, “The Black Beast” has been preparing for Cormier’s wrestling in an interesting way (via MMA Mania):

“I’ve been doing nothing but cardio. Even the sex,” Lewis said. “The sex really been helping my hips. I know Cormier is a wrestler so you really got to get them hips down on him so I’ve been working them hips really good.”

While Lewis is one of the more entertaining fighters in the division, many believe he isn’t deserving of a heavyweight title opportunity. Lewis believes this is because he isn’t your typical mixed martial artist, and is more of a brawler inside the cage:

“Of course they would say that [I don’t deserve it], I guess just because my fighting style. Everyone else is a mixed martial artist,” Lewis said. “I’m not a mixed martial artist, I’m a brawler.

“Basically, I guess they just thinking I’ve been winning my fights just by luck. I just think I’ve been winning my fights on heart.”

What do you make of Lewis’ preparations for Cormier’s ground game?