Derrick Lewis Believes JDS Is Weaker Than Previous UFC Opponents

Derrick Lewis isn’t counting on Junior dos Santos to provide the toughest task of his career.

On March 9, Lewis will collide with dos Santos in the main event of UFC Wichita. The action will be held inside the Intrust Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Lewis will hope to rebound after failing to capture the UFC heavyweight gold. Meanwhile, dos Santos has two wins in a row over Blagoy Ivanov and Tai Tuivasa.

Derrick Lewis Brushes Off Danger Of Fighting JDS

Lewis was interviewed by Helen Yee ahead of UFC Wichita. “The Black Beast” made it clear that he feels he has already fought tougher competition (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s probably the weakest guy that I’m gonna fight out of the guys that I’ve fought before. He’s probably like the fifth or the sixth guy. I don’t think he’s the toughest guy I’ve ever fought so we’ll see on March 9th.”

Lewis had mentioned prior that he turned down a bout with former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. He doubled down on his reasoning when speaking to Yee:

“You’ve really got to stay ready 24/7. You really can’t get ready because there’s no telling. They’ll call you short notice to fight anyone so you really have to stay ready. … They offered me Stipe but I told them it was too short of a notice. It was right after the DC fight and they wanted me to fight in January, right after I just lost to DC. So I just told them no, I needed some time off. … I had a fight in November then they wanted me to fight in January. I’m like, damn! This are all top guys so I needed some time off. I wanted a full training camp. My body, my mind wasn’t quite right.”

