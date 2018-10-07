UFC 229 Video Highlights: Derrick Lewis Makes Incredible Comeback

Derrick Lewis makes the comeback of the century.

Lewis went one-on-one with Alexander Volkov on the main card of UFC 229. “The Black Beast” was down in the fight as Volkov kept his distance and did well counter striking. The bad news for Volkov is that Lewis is dangerous no matter how much time is left on the clock. After Volkov appeared to be on his way to a unanimous decision win, instead he was knocked out with just 11 seconds left in the fight.

Peep highlights from the second UFC 229 main card bout below (via UFC’s official Twitter account):

