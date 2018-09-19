Derrick Lewis Opens up on Feeling Significantly Better After Chronic Back Issues

Derrick Lewis shares an update on how his back has been treating him and a new method of dealing with low testosterone while he prepares for his UFC return inside of the Octagon.



“The Black Beast” has won eight of his last nine fights and he’s coming off of victories over Marcin Tybura and in his latest fight, Francis Ngannou at the UFC 226 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now, the hard-hitting heavyweight star is slated to fight former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

In a recent interview with Damon Martin, Lewis noted how he has back pain under control once he received some shots from a doctor, which was pre-approved by USADA.

“It made a big difference,” Lewis told FloCombat. “I’m always thinking that I’m going to have those problems, and it doesn’t bother me at all. It’s just weird what I’m going through. I’ve been dealing with it for years. Now that it’s not even bothering me anymore, I’m always thinking it’s still going to pop up sooner or later and it hasn’t yet.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Lewis also mentioned how he has learned that he had severely low testosterone once getting blood work done for this fight. Now, he is feeling better once his doctor prescribed him medication to help clear some of the blockage he had.

“They have me taking some type of stuff that helps me take a crap,” Lewis said. “They said I’ve got too much around my stomach and it’s blocking the good protein to get in there. So they’re making me take these pills so I can sh*t all this stuff out that’s around my stomach and I can start getting the right nutrients in my body. My body will start burning the fat. My doctor said right now my body is not burning fat because of this.”