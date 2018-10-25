Derrick Lewis Planning Khabib-Style Attack On Brock Lesnar

Derrick Lewis will participate in the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career next week (Sat. November 3, 2018). “The Black Beast” will headline UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden. He is challenging UFC “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title.

It’s rumored that Brock Lesnar, Cormier’s expected opponent for early next year, could make an appearance. If that’s the case, Lewis might try and get in on the action. Speaking to “UFC Tonight” recently, Lewis discussed his reaction to the post-UFC 229 melees between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teams (via MMA Mania):

“Felt like I was at one of them hole-in-the-wall strip clubs,” Lewis said. “Just a brawl like that you only see in places like that. Especially since there was no black people involved, so it was real crazy.”

Lewis was seemingly inspired by Khabib, as he joked he plans to pull off a similar attack on Lesnar if he runs into him in New York:

“That’s my plan,” Lewis joked. “I’m planning on Eagle-diving on Brock Lesnar. We’ll see.”

Do you think Lewis will pull off a Khabib-style attack on Lesnar?