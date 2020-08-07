Derrick Lewis Promises To Come Out ‘Balls Blazing’ Against Aleksei Oleinik

With the ability to move mountains with his words, Derrick Lewis says he will come out “balls blazing” at UFC on ESPN+ 32.

Lewis is set to collide with Aleksei Oleinik on Aug. 8. The heavyweight tilt will headline UFC on ESPN+ 32. It’ll be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Derrick Lewis Says Something Different Is On The Horizon

During his UFC Vegas 6 media scrum, Lewis said that he’s preparing to dazzle fight fans once again with something they haven’t seen in quite some time (h/t MMAFighting).

“I think you’ll see something you haven’t seen from me in a long time in the octagon,” Lewis said. “I’m going to come out balls blazing.

“Something crazy. Something different. You’ll see something different that you haven’t seen before. That’s all.”

Lewis did tell reporters that his nether regions are indeed still hot and he may need to travel to Russia for a cure. Of course, it all depends on how cold the country is at the moment. “The Black Beast” is likely eager for the winter.

If Lewis is able to emerge victorious over Oleinik this weekend, he’ll extend his winning streak to three. He may not move up a spot on the UFC heavyweight rankings since Oleinik holds the number 10 spot but “The Black Beast” would at least retain the number four position.

Oleinik also has a chance to extend his winning streak to three. He’s coming off a split decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

MMA News will have you covered this weekend. Join us for live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need.