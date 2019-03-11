Derrick Lewis Reportedly Fought Injured At UFC Wichita

If a report is to be believed, then Derrick Lewis went into UFC Wichita with some serious injuries.

Lewis collided with Junior dos Santos this past Saturday night (March 9). “Cigano” ended up finishing Lewis via second-round TKO. “The Black Beast” appeared to be hurt with a body kick in the opening frame. It didn’t take dos Santos long to tee off in the second stanza to stop “The Black Beast.”

Derrick Lewis Reportedly Competed Injured

Helen Yee took to Twitter to reveal sources in Lewis’ camp told her that “The Black Beast” suffered substantial injuries ahead of UFC Wichita:

Spoke to sources in Derrick Lewis’ camp who tell me Derrick came in w torn meniscus, ACL & MCL from a month ago. Lewis refused to pull from fight. That's why Bob told him to finish after the first round. It wasn't just his stomach. Knee was giving out. What a warrior #UFCWichita — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 10, 2019

She went on to note that the sources do not want the news to come off as an excuse:

PLEASE NOTE: They are not making excuses at all, just informing me what happened. — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 10, 2019

The injury news may not come as a surprise to some. After all, Lewis had a quick turnaround after defeating Alexander Volkov in a thrilling comeback knockout victory. He challenged Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title the following month. Lewis ate plenty of kicks throughout the Volkov fight and was submitted by Cormier at UFC 230. He’s fought three times in just five months and it looks like he’s due for a lengthy period away from the Octagon.

Do you think Derrick Lewis fought too much too fast?