Derrick Lewis Reveals First “Official Promo” For UFC 230 Cormier Fight

Derrick Lewis is receiving a UFC heavyweight title opportunity. “The Black Beast” earned the title shot after his amazing win at UFC 229. Lewis pulled off a miraculous comeback win over Alexander Volkov in Las Vegas. After the fight, Lewis shut down talk of a possible title opportunity.

However, the UFC had different plans for the knockout artist. It was announced yesterday that Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. The fight is certainly an interesting match-up. Cormier’s wrestling will certainly be an issue for Lewis. But “DC” will have to watch out for Lewis’ famed knockout power throughout the entirety of the contest.

Recently, Lewis took to his Instagram and shared his own “official promo” for his UFC 230 fight with Cormier. The video uses clips from Lewis and Cormier’s exchange at a press conference earlier this summer. Check it out here:

What do you think of Lewis’ “official promo” for UFC 230?