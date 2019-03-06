Derrick Lewis Hopes To ‘Right The Wrong’ Against Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis isn’t letting go of his rivalry with Francis Ngannou.

Back in July 2018, Lewis and Ngannou shared the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 226. While many expected fireworks from the two knockout artists, the fight turned out to be a massive disappointment. The bout went the distance with both men barely throwing strikes, let alone landing. Lewis ended up taking a unanimous decision victory.

Derrick Lewis Wants To Fight Francis Ngannou Again

There was plenty of bad blood going into the Lewis vs. Ngannou bout and “The Black Beast” isn’t ready to let that go. He told MMAJunkie.com that he’d love another chance to lay hands on “The Predator:”

“I would like to fight him again. If he gets to the title, then, yes, I’ll fight him again. I would love to fight him again if he gets the title shot. I have to right the wrong. I can’t retire without fighting Francis again – at least get in a good shot on the guy. Goddamn, I wish I would have gotten a good shot on him. We’ll see how this year plays out.”

First, Lewis has to worry about former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. The two will clash this Saturday night (March 9) at UFC on ESPN+ 4 in Wichita, Kansas. MMA News will be providing live coverage of that event.

Do you think a rematch between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou would actually deliver this time?