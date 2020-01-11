Derrick Lewis Says American Top Team Thinks They’ve Figured Him Out

Derrick Lewis believes the folks at American Top Team feel they have a formula to beat him.

Lewis is scheduled to take on Ilir Latifi on Feb. 8 at UFC 247. Lewis will have the crowd by his side in Houston as he resides in Cypress, Texas. Latifi had competed in the regional circuit as a heavyweight but has fought at 205 pounds throughout his UFC run.

Lewis Has A Theory On American Top Team

During an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, “The Black Beast” theorized that ATT thinks they have the answer to beating him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m guessing (Latifi called for a fight with me) because I heard he’s training at American Top Team,” Lewis said in a recent interview with “UFC Unfiltered.”. “All of those guys have been calling me out left and right. Just about everybody over there – Greg Hardy, him, Junior Dos Santos. What’s the other guy’s name – the crazy one that just fought? Colby … They got a hit out on me.

“Even Shawn Jordan (was) over there, too. They’ve been training for me for years – all their guys. Just about every guy over there I’ve fought already. They feel like they’ve got the recipe out on me.”