Derrick Lewis says his lingering back issues seem to have gone away after meeting with a specialist.

Lewis was last seen in action last month. “The Black Beast” met Francis Ngannou in the co-main event of UFC 226. The bout took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After three uneventful rounds, Lewis won the bout via unanimous decision. After the bout, Lewis said his back problems forced him to be immobile throughout the fight.

Derrick Lewis Says His Back Feels Significantly Better

Lewis recently appeared on MMA Junkie Radio to reveal that the estimated 20 needles he received on his back have done wonders for him following some initial soreness:

“I was 100 percent yesterday. I was taking it slow the last week, but I really turned it up yesterday, and it was feeling real good. I feel like if I had done this a couple of years ago, I would have been champion. I believe I would have dominated a lot of my fights. To say I’ve been winning with the type of injury I’ve been dealing with, it’s been a blessing. Now, hopefully the fans really see my potential.”

The timing is perfect for Lewis as he’s scheduled to take on Alexander Volkov. The two will collide on Oct. 6 as part of the mega UFC 229 event. In the main event of UFC 229, Conor McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Lewis vs. Volkov will take the co-headlining spot.

