UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis Says Conor McGregor Should Retire

Derrick Lewis is a very happy man. He scored one of the best comeback wins in UFC history against a dangerous opponent in Alexander Volkov at UFC 229. Lewis was down two rounds against Volkov and was also behind him in the third round. But, in the dying seconds of the final round, Lewis knocked down Volkov with an overhand right and finished him with strikes on the ground. After the fight was over, Lewis gave one of the funniest post-fight interviews ever.

Derrick Lewis talks about Conor-Khabib Brawl at UFC 229

Derrick was recently speaking to TMZ and was asked if Khabib should be stripped of his belt. He replied, “No, he didn’t do nothing. He just jumped in the stands. He didn’t that guy, the guy really started hitting him.”

He was further asked what he thinks should be next for Conor Mcgregor, Derrick replied saying, “He made more money than I’ll ever make in this sport. So probably sit his ass down too.”

He was then asked if he feels Conor should retire to which he replied, “I know I would. He made life-changing money. He really doesn’t have to fight. I’m fighting just so I can take care of my family. I don’t fight just because I love it just that much. I’m fighting just because it’s a job for me.”

Lewis is now on a three-fight win streak and with his win over Volkov, he is currently ranked no. 2 in the heavyweight division.

Who do you want to see fight Derrick Lewis next?