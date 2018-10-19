Derrick Lewis Says Daniel Cormier Believes He’ll Be An Easy Fight

Derrick Lewis says Daniel Cormier might be taking him lightly.

On Nov. 3, Lewis will challenge Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. The championship tilt will headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be the first time Lewis headlines a pay-per-view.

Derrick Lewis Warns Daniel Cormier

Cormier took the fight despite his hand not being 100 percent. Lewis told media members that he believes it’s a sign that “DC” isn’t taking him seriously (via MMAFighting.com):

“Not really the UFC, just DC believes that. He’s thinking it’s gonna be an easy fight for his self. But go ahead and think that. It’s just crazy that I even made it this far with the type of training I’ve been putting in before each and every fight. I’m serious. I don’t stay in the gym all day like all my opponents do. I stay for 30 minutes, 35 minutes — and five minutes on my phone posting memes and stuff. But this camp right here, I’ve been really at the gym all day long.”

“The Black Beast” fought earlier this month. He knocked out Alexander Volkov in the third round with just 11 seconds left in the fight. Lewis was behind and was mostly outclassed on the feet before scoring the finish. Cormier’s last bout was back in June, knocking out Stipe Miocic in the opening frame to capture heavyweight gold. Cormier puts his “money fight” with Brock Lesnar in jeopardy should he lose to Lewis.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is taking Derrick Lewis lightly?