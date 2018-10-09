Derrick Lewis Says Title Shot At UFC 230 Is Too Early For Him

Derrick Lewis says a heavyweight title shot at UFC 230 probably isn’t going to happen.

Lewis is coming off a sensational comeback victory over Alexander Volkov. After being outmatched for over two rounds, “The Black Beast” needed a finish in the worst way. Lewis dug deep and knocked out Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight. On the biggest stage to date, Lewis shined in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Derrick Lewis Pours Cold Water On UFC 230 Report

A report surfaced last night claiming that the UFC has opened discussions regarding a potential heavyweight title fight for UFC 230. It would put champion Daniel Cormier against Lewis. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lewis joked about his current weight:

“Fighting already? Hell, no. I’m already 300 pounds right now. You think I could cut that weight in three weeks? No. I’m living good right now, feeling good. I’m full right now – full of breakfast biscuits and stuff. No, I’m bull(expletive)ing. I’m still in the 70s right now. I’m not that far away.”

With all joking aside, “The Black Beast” said that it’s unlikely he’ll go one-on-one with Cormier on Nov. 3 as the timing isn’t right:

“I don’t think so. It’s too early.”

Reports suggest that the UFC has been scrambling to find a suitable main event for UFC 230. While UFC president Dana White revealed that a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks would headline the card, there was major blowback from fans. Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have lobbied to be in the main event for a new 165-pound title, but White is against the idea.

