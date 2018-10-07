Derrick Lewis Says He Was Happy To See UFC 229 Brawl

Derrick Lewis says he didn’t mind watching the UFC 229 brawl and he actually enjoyed it.

Lewis competed on the main card of UFC 229 last night (Oct. 6). The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Black Beast” took on Alexander Volkov. After being down in the fight and needing a Hail Mary, Lewis knocked out Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight.

Derrick Lewis Appreciates A Brawl

Lewis certainly isn’t fazed when a fight breaks loose. That’s what happened at the conclusion of UFC 229 as Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd and attacked Dillon Danis. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team also brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon. During the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, Lewis said he liked what he saw (via Bloody Elbow):

“I thought it was entertaining. I was happy to see it. I thought [Nurmagomedov and McGregor] were gonna get the bonus, so I’m sure Dana White is gonna take the bonus from Khabib for that. Hopefully they give it to me.”

Lewis got his wish as UFC president Dana White revealed during the post-fight press conference that “The Black Beast” earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of The Night.” Not only did Nurmagomedov not get a bonus, but his $2 million salary is being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic commission. On top of that, White said that he isn’t ruling out stripping Nurmagomedov of the UFC lightweight title pending the NSAC’s potential punishment.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov would’ve received a bonus if not for the UFC 229 brawl?