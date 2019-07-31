Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov In The Works For UFC 244

Derrick Lewis may be making his return in November.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov is being worked on for UFC 244. The bout would be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 2. No bouts have been made official for the card.

Breaking: UFC is working on a bout between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov for UFC 244 at MSG. Almost one year to the date of Lewis’ title shot against DC in the same building, and his first appearance since knee surgery earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/mM0LlbEfY1 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2019

Lewis was last seen in action back in March. He was stopped by Junior dos Santos via second-round TKO. “The Black Beast” is the fifth-ranked UFC heavyweight and he’ll look to avoid a significant drop against 10th-ranked Ivanov. He’s also hoping to avoid his third straight loss.

As for Ivanov, he’s in search of his third win in a row. After failing to secure a win in his UFC debut against dos Santos, Ivanov has scooped up unanimous decision victories over Ben Rothwell and Tai Tuivasa.

UFC 244 will mark the UFC’s fourth trip to MSG. UFC 205, UFC 217, and UFC 230 were all held inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” For the past few years, the UFC has made it a tradition to hold an event inside MSG in November. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates on the UFC 244 card.

Who do you like in this matchup, Derrick Lewis or Blagoy Ivanov?