Derrick Lewis Wants Greg Hardy To ‘Get His Ass Out Of The UFC’

Derrick Lewis has had enough of watching Greg Hardy in the UFC.

Lewis hasn’t been shy in expressing his discontent with “The Prince of War.” Lewis has wanted to share the Octagon with Hardy over his history of domestic violence. At this point, however, it appears “The Black Beast” is moving on.

Derrick Lewis Rags On Greg Hardy’s Fighting Ability

Lewis defeated Blagoy Ivanov on the main card of UFC 244 last night (Nov. 2). During his post-fight scrum, Lewis said he’d like to see Hardy make his UFC exit sooner than later (via Bloody Elbow).

“I want Greg Hardy to get his ass out of the UFC,” Lewis told reporters. “He’s making everyone else look bad. So, we don’t need him to win no more fights.”

Hardy will meet Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow on Nov. 9. Lewis thinks Hardy will fall short against Volkov.

“They got on to him now, so I don’t think his ass can bring an inhaler to the cage to help him this time,” Lewis said of Hardy. “So I don’t think he’ll win.”

Lewis went on to say that he hopes for a bout with Curtis Blaydes next. Blaydes is the third-ranked UFC heavyweight.