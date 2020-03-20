Derrick Lewis Wants Rematch With Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis is looking to run things back with Francis Ngannou.

The two were the co-main event of UFC 226 where it was expected to be a firefight and someone would get knocked out. Yet, that is far from what happened as the two barely threw any punches and Lewis got the nod by decision.

Given it didn’t live up to the expectations, Lewis says he wants to do the rematch because his back was causing problems back then. Now, however, he is healthy and ready to fight.

“We gotta do a rematch, me and Francis, we gotta do a rematch,” Lewis said to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (via BJPENN.com). “Man, we got to because I had back problems and I wasn’t training the way I was supposed to for that fight. And so I’m on it now, so we got to.”

Although some may be hesitant to book the rematch, Lewis guarantees it will be more entertaining than the first one.

“I guarantee it will be more entertaining than what it was. It’d be at least one punch more than it did last fight,” Lewis said.

Lewis is coming off a decision win over Ilir Latifi to extend his winning streak to two after also beating Blagoy Ivanov. Before that, he dropped back-to-back fights to Junior dos Santos and Daniel Cormier.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak, where he knocked out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and dos Santos all in the first round. He was set to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Columbus before the event was postponed.