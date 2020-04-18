Details Emerge From Dana White’s Call To UFC Fighters Over Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC president Dana White held a call with UFC fighters discussing plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC boss has done everything in his power to push forward with UFC events in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The promotion was set to go ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 on tribal land in California. Pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California forced the event’s postponement.

Here’s What Dana White Said To UFC Fighters

On Friday afternoon (April 17), White held a call with UFC fighters addressing the promotion’s plans going forward. The call was said to be about 25 minutes and White opened up the floor for questions.

MMAJunkie.com‘s Nolan King compiled a list of tidbits from the call.

Fighters don’t have to fight if they don’t feel safe

White’s participation in Trump’s coronavirus economic task force

Locations are secret

Meeting with Nevada’s governor

Fighters who had fights that were canceled will get first dibs

If anyone is struggling, please reach out

Coronavirus catchweights? Probably not

Lack of cornermen access could result in fighters making tough decisions

Americans may fight on “Fight Island.”

“International Fight Week” in Las Vegas in July is doubtful.

Medical staffs and hospitals will be readily available for every event.

The goal is to have fights every Saturday starting May 9.

UFC Trifecta meals from the UFC Performance Institute are on hold, but the issue will be fixed soon.

White is unsure when the UFC will be able to hold events in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended all sporting events. The UFC boss noted that it’s a top priority to return to Las Vegas and use the UFC APEX for fight cards. White plans to meet with Nevada governor Steve Sisolak.

In addition, White noted that his confidence in events running as planned has to do with confidential details of Trump’s plan to reopen America. May 9 is when the UFC plans to make its return.