Devonte Smith Wants John Gunther Rematch For UFC Debut

Devonte Smith would like to run it back with John Gunther.

Smith is coming off a a first-round knockout victory over Joseph Lowry on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The victory earned Smith an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Smith already has his sights set on an opponent.

Back in Jan. 2017, Smith took on Gunther at RFO Big Guns 22. Smith lost the bout via third-round TKO. It’s the only blemish on “King Kage’s” professional mixed martial arts record. Speaking to reporters, Smith said he wants a rematch (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(I want) John Gunther. I gassed out when me and him fought. You know, because he likes to lay on people. But I got with a better gym. I’m with better people, more positive people. A lot of people in Cleveland, Ohio, they want to see that rematch, but I never wanted to fight him again on a local stage. So now, on a more national stage, a bigger stage, the biggest MMA organization in the world. It’s time to run that back. He told me he felt like a rag doll the first time we was going. Had his face all mushed up. I want to see how he’ll feel now, when it’s the new me.”

Gunther has an undefeated pro record of 5-0, but he has tasted defeat. Gunther lost twice on season 27 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Despite this, he received a fight with the UFC and nabbed a majority decision over Allan Zuniga.

Should Devonte Smith target a fresh match-up for his UFC debut or is a rematch in order?