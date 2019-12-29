Did Fedor Emelianenko Retire At Bellator 237?

Fedor Emelianenko potentially called it a career at the end of Bellator 237.

Emelianenko shared the cage with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the main event of Bellator 237. The heavyweight tilt took place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Emelianenko scored the first-round knockout victory.

Fedor Emelianenko Retires?

Bellator 237 was set to be the first stop on Emelianenko’s farewell tour. Bellator president Scott Coker mentioned to reporters during fight week that he planned to book Emelianenko’s final bout for Moscow, Russia. It appears Emelianenko has other ideas as it sounded like he announced his retirement during his post-fight speech.

🇷🇺 @FedorOskol hangs up the 🥊s tonight in an iconic arena and on a memorable note.#BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/lk1HcinPvh — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019

“Unfortunately and regretfully I want to say that perhaps my career stops here on my win in Japan where I started. I’m finishing my career here. And thank you very much for supporting me over the years. Thank you very much. That’s the end of my tour.”

The official Twitter account of Paramount Network posted a goodbye message for “The Last Emperor.”

We’ll keep you updated when Coker responds to Emelianenko’s comments. If this is the end for Emelianenko, he’s had a storied career with his bouts under the Pride FC banner. “The Last Emperor” also competed for Strikeforce and of course Bellator.