Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush Set For Feb. 6 Event

A scrap between two ranked lightweights is going down on Super Bowl weekend when Diego Ferreira collides with Beneil Dariush.

As reported Sunday by ESPN, Diego Ferreira and Beneil Dariush will kick off their 2021 by revisiting a scrap from six years ago that saw Dariush have his hand raised. Dariush will be looking for an encore performance while Ferreira seeks redemption when the scrap takes place on February 6.

After losing to Beneil Dariush via unanimous decision in 2014, Diego Ferreira would lose his next bout against Dustin Poirier then never look back, now having won six consecutive fights. Ferreira will now willingly look back to the Beneil Dariush loss, which will undoubtedly add motivation for Ferreira to get the loss back while extending his win streak to seven. In his most recent bout, Ferreira defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via rear-naked choke to earn the #9 ranking he currently occupies.

Beneil Dariush has also impressed after his 2014 bout against Ferreira, earning a total record of 10-3-1 since the bout. Dariush’s current winning streak of five matches the longest of his UFC career. After victories over names like Drew Dober, Drakkar Close, and Scott Holtzman, Dariush now finds himself ranked #12 and could possibly demoralize Diego Ferreira by defeating him for a second time thus snatching his top-10 spot in the rankings.

This Feb. 6 card is currently scheduled to be headlined by Alistair Overeem taking on Alexander Volkov.

With the addition of this lightweight scrap, the current lineup for this Feb. 6 Fight Night card includes the following bouts:

Main Event: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau

Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Wellington Turman

Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev

Seungwoo Choi vs. Steven Peterson

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this scrap between Diego Ferreira and Beneil Dariush?