Diego Sanchez Accepts Demian Maia’s Challenge Following UFC Singapore

Demian Maia has called for a fight with Diego Sanchez and unsurprisingly, “The Nightmare” has accepted.

Maia is coming off a submission victory over Ben Askren. The welterweight bout took place this past Saturday (Oct. 26). Maia vs. Askren headlined UFC Singapore inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

Diego Sanchez Answers Demian Maia’s Call

When asked by Dan Hardy who he’d like to fight next during his post-fight speech, Maia said a bout with Sanchez could work.

“I wanna have two more fights. Of course, it’s my contract. Then after that, I have a lot of things that I want to do and retire. Diego Sanchez is somebody that has been calling me out for years and it’s like a veteran fight. Maybe you know, let’s see. If people like it, I can do.”

Sanchez is aware of the challenge and took to his Instagram account to respond.

“Let’s go [Dana White]. I didn’t get the go on the [Anthony Pettis] fight. I have paid my dues, only you know the truth of my last outing. Let’s put it together Jan 18th in Vegas!!! two legends want to dance let us dance!”

Do you think a welterweight clash between Demian Maia and Diego Sanchez is a good fight to book?