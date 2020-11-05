Diego Sanchez Calls For A ‘Legends Fight’ Against Maia, Cerrone, McGregor & Others

Diego Sanchez is looking to fight a legend next time out.

Sanchez is coming off a decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 and many thought he should call it a career. However, Sanchez isn’t interested in calling it a quits and took to social media to call out several legends likes Demian Maia, Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor for his next fight.

If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire,” Sanchez said over the course of several tweets. “What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!! I would prefer a legends fight. Cowboy salami I’m in. Maia.”

Before the loss to Matthews, Sanchez beat Michel Pereira by DQ to get back into the win column after being dominated by Michael Chiesa. Before the loss to Chiesa, he had a career resurgence of sorts as he scored back-to-back wins over Craig White and Mickey Gall.

If Sanchez does fight again, many would like to see him fight an older legend like himself. The Maia fight is one both men have shown interest in, and it does make sense. Cowboy Cerrone, also makes sense given where both men are at in their careers.

For now, Sanchez is looking to get back into the Octagon and who it will be against is uncertain at this point.