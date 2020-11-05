Thursday, November 5, 2020

Diego Sanchez Calls For A ‘Legends Fight’ Against Maia, Cerrone, McGregor & Others

By Cole Shelton
Diego Sanchez
Photo Credit: UFC Twitter (@UFC)

Diego Sanchez is looking to fight a legend next time out.

Sanchez is coming off a decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 and many thought he should call it a career. However, Sanchez isn’t interested in calling it a quits and took to social media to call out several legends likes Demian Maia, Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor for his next fight.

If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire,” Sanchez said over the course of several tweets. “What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!! I would prefer a legends fight. Cowboy salami I’m in. Maia.”

Before the loss to Matthews, Sanchez beat Michel Pereira by DQ to get back into the win column after being dominated by Michael Chiesa. Before the loss to Chiesa, he had a career resurgence of sorts as he scored back-to-back wins over Craig White and Mickey Gall.

If Sanchez does fight again, many would like to see him fight an older legend like himself. The Maia fight is one both men have shown interest in, and it does make sense. Cowboy Cerrone, also makes sense given where both men are at in their careers.

For now, Sanchez is looking to get back into the Octagon and who it will be against is uncertain at this point.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Conor McGregor Claims UFC “Ignored” His Request To Fight 4 Times In 2020

Conor McGregor is claiming that the UFC turned down 3 dates he put forward to fight on in 2020. According to the...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Provides Update On Swollen Pec, Believes Marijuana Was The Culprit

Israel Adesanya has provided an update on his swollen pec. At UFC 253, when Adesanya was in the Octagon,...
Read more
UFC

Glover Teixeira Warns Israel Adesanya Of Move To Light Heavyweight

Glover Teixeira has sent a warning to Israel Adesanya ahead of his move to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the...
Read more
UFC

Diego Sanchez Calls For A ‘Legends Fight’ Against Maia, Cerrone, McGregor & Others

Diego Sanchez is looking to fight a legend next time out. Sanchez is coming off a decision loss to...
Read more
MMA

Paige VanZant’s BKFC Debut Expected To Take Place On Super Bowl Weekend

Paige VanZant has a date for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. Ever since VanZant signed with BKFC many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Says Robert Whittaker Fight Is ‘Very Close’ To Being Booked

Paulo Costa believes his next fight is very close to being booked. Costa is coming off a second-round TKO...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal Reported for December 19 Clash

Another welterweight clash is scheduled for December 19 when Stephen Thompson takes on Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN+ 44.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 251 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The Bellator 251 weigh-ins were held earlier today and every fighters made weight, including headliners Corey Anderson and Melvin Manhoef.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube