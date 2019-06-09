Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida Earns UFC Hall Of Fame Spot

Two fighters will be added to the Fight Wing section of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame.

Back in June 2009, Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida did battle in one of the most memorable bouts in UFC history. Both men were fighting for the clear number one contender spot in the lightweight division when B.J. Penn ruled the roost at 155 pounds. After three rounds of nonstop action, Sanchez was awarded the split nod and was given a shot at the lightweight title.

Sanchez vs. Guida Gets UFC HOF Honors

During the UFC 238 broadcast, it was announced that Sanchez vs. Guida will get a spot in the 2019 UFC Hall of Fame. “The Nightmare” and “The Carpenter” will be inducted in the Fight Wing section.

Sanchez and Guida are still active on the UFC roster. Both men are coming off victories. Sanchez defeated Mickey Gall via TKO back in March, while Guida earned a unanimous decision victory over Penn last month at UFC 237.

“The Nightmare” is scheduled to take on Michael Chiesa on July 6 at UFC 239. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event caps off “International Fight Week.”