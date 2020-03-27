Diego Sanchez Compares Jon Jones To Bill Cosby After DWI Arrest

Jon Jones’ former teammate Diego Sanchez is putting “Bones” on blast.

Jones found himself back in jail on March 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police were responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots. The cops on duty say when they arrived in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue, Jones was found in his car with the engine on. Jones was arrested after police say he performed poorly on a sobriety test and a Breathalyzer revealed he was twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption. KOAT was the first to report the news.

Diego Sanchez Blasts Jon Jones, Compares Him To Bill Cosby

Sanchez, who used to train with Jones at Jackson-Wink MMA, took to his Twitter account to rip “Bones” for yet another run-in with the law.

Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill fuckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic!! What a bitch! THE FAKEST FUCK EVER!!! Fake ass supporters & followers too 🖕🏼⚔️ #realburque — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) March 26, 2020

“Not even the corona virus can keep, Bill f*ckin cosby Jones off of the streets of abq during this global pandemic!! What a b*tch! THE FAKEST F*CK EVER!!! Fake ass supporters & followers too. #realburque.”

Once Jones was in handcuffs, police discovered a handgun under the driver seat and an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat. Police say Jones admitted he was planning to continue driving despite his condition. “Bones” is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. Bernalillo County jail records show that Jones has been released.

This isn’t the first time Jones has had trouble with the law. His two biggest run-ins were in 2012 and 2015. In 2012, Jones was charged with DUI after slamming his Bentley into a telephone pole. Then in 2015, Jones had a hit-and-run charge. “Bones” received an 18-month probation sentence in the latter case.

TMZ Sports reports that Jones has a bond arraignment court date scheduled for April 9. MMA News will keep you updated on the latest with the Jon Jones situation.