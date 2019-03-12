Diego Sanchez Predicts Finish Over Demian Maia If They Fight

Diego Sanchez believe he will stop Demian Maia if the two collide.

Sanchez expressed interest in a bout with Maia following his TKO victory over Mickey Gall. Maia responded by saying it would be an honor to fight Sanchez. With both men in agreement, it seems like the bout lies in the hands of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials.

Diego Sanchez Believes He’ll Finish Demian Maia

Sanchez took to his Instagram account to express his belief that he’d put away Maia if the two shared the Octagon:

“Looks like we have a hell of a fun fight! I promise to put a non stop pace that will l finish the Brazilian legend with some dirty sanchez wrestling! #threefingersdeep #nightmaresarereal#iamtheone”

Maia recently bounced back from a three-fight skid. He lost via unanimous decision to Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman. The losses certainly didn’t seem to indicate that Maia has lost his touch as he made short work of Lyman Good with a first-round submission win.

For the first time since early 2012, Sanchez has won back-to-back bouts. Following first-round knockout losses to Al Iaquinta and Matt Brown, Sanchez topped Craig White and Gall.

If Diego Sanchez and Demian Maia collide, who do you think would have the upper hand?