Diego Sanchez Expresses Confidence in One More UFC Title Run

While promoting his next fight, Diego Sanchez has expressed his feelings about going after another run at UFC gold. Sanchez will take on Craig White in a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event.

Sanchez, who was originally cast member of TUF, is attempting to break a two-fight losing streak after suffering losses outings to Matt Brown and Al Iaquinta.

White made his promotional debut with the UFC back in May once he decided to accept a short notice bout with Neil Magny that saw him suffer a beating. Now, he’s looking for redemption in his second outing with the promotion.

As of this writing, Sanchez is not ranked currently in the welterweight division and would need to string along some impressive wins to get back into title contention. However, his warrior spirit is keeping his hopes alive that he can become a UFC champion before he retires from the sport.

“I’m chasing after my destiny to become the UFC champion,” Sanchez told UFC.com. “I’m looking to do a Michael Bisping story, but it’s the Diego Sanchez story and it ends differently than the Michael Bisping story because it ends with that belt around my waist and it ends with me giving all the glory to God for all the trials and tribulations (I’ve been through).”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till with the welterweight title on the line will serve as the main event.

“I’m still durable. I’m still energized and I am 100 times the fighter than I was at UFC 107 when I stepped into the cage with BJ Penn,” he added. “It felt good to look back and see the 27-year-old Diego and now the 36-year-old Diego and think about how they would match up. This 36-year-old Diego would finish the 27-year-old Diego.



“I’m more confident than ever. My mind is right. I’ve had the time to assess my losses, all of my situations, where I’m at as a mixed martial artist at 36 and I feel like I’m in my prime. It’s 100 percent my time. I’m coming into this fight more confident than I have ever been.”

Discussion: What are your thoughts on these comments made by Sanchez? Sound off in the comment section.