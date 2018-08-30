Diego Sanchez Goes After Donald Cerrone Hard In Defense of Team

Appearing on The JRE MMA Show Wednesday, Donald Cerrone accused co-head of Jackson Wink MMA Academy Mike Winkeljohn of disloyalty and being responsible for Cerrone leaving the gym during the lead-up to his UFC Fight Night 139 bout against Mike Perry. He didn’t stop there, though. He also claimed the current wrestling coach at the gym, Chad Smith, is an uncredentialed, former peddler of steroids to adolescents. He labeled the gym as now being akin to a “puppy mill,” driven solely by profit instead of process, which would, Cerrone claims, help explain the major dropoff in the team’s winning percentage. Winkeljohn responded to Cerrone’s diatribe soon after the claims were broadcast, and now proud longtime Jackson Wink member and UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has done the same with a fire that only he can bring. Taking to Instagram, Sanchez wrote:

“@joerogan@jacksonwink_mma is on fire we’re on the ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ up’s bro no lie I have been here longer than anyone and seen the many stages of our evolution of this team!!! We’re stronger than ever our defeats only helped us to grow and we are coming into the prosperous stage just 👀 and see!!! @cowboycerrone had been so busy building his empire the past three four years and he’s done a fantastic job doing it but that’s been his focus he’s never been here!!! Maybe a grappling class here or there a sparring every 6 months??? That’s not a team mate it’s just someone who is out only for themselves. I’d try to give him a round if we crossed paths here or there the last time he got me real good with a side kick to the liver 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼….

“I see it all!! I treat this like a job 9-5 I come everyday I stay when everyone leaves to rest and eat.. so I see it all!! and in the past ten years cowboy never went out of his way to help me get ready for a fight not ounce! That’s why I posted previous about why I was #teamplatinum@platinummikeperry is here to give me rounds if I need them and helped me more in one camp than cowboy did in ten years🤔… “

Finally, Sanchez concluded his returning diatribe by offering to step in for Mike Perry if Perry is unable to make it to Denver:

“Don’t bad mouth my gym or my coach @mmacoachwink we’re good peeps striving to better our city our state and our sport!!!! If Perry falls out come November ILL BE READY TO FILL IN WITH ZERO HESITATION! And we know where @gregjacksonmma will be.”

Sanchez also defended wrestling coach Chad Smith, saying that he is the “best in the game.”

You can view the full Instagram post here.

Do you believe Donald Cerrone crossed the line with his comments about Jackson Wink on the JRE MMA Show?