Diego Sanchez: ‘Little B*tch’ Mickey Gall Bit Me During UFC 235 Fight

Longtime UFC veteran Diego Sanchez says Mickey Gall bit him during their fight at UFC 235 over the weekend.

Diego Sanchez picked up a brutal win over Mickey Gall at UFC 235 over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). In the lead-up to the fight, Gall was very brash, as usual, and the pair had some intense staredowns. When it was all said and done, it was The Ultimate Fighter 1 (TUF 1) winner who emerged victorious with a second-round TKO win.

Shortly after the fight, Sanchez took to Instagram to make an interesting revelation. It seems the bad blood is still there between Sanchez and Gall, as Sanchez shared a photo of a bite mark on his chest. He called Gall a “little b*tch” and accused him of biting his chest during their fight. Check it out here:

“@mickeygall is still a little bitch he bit me and eye gouged me! I’m from the streets of burque your lucky that ref pulled me off ! OG’s don’t tell the ref they suck it up and street fight! But I had to let ig know”

Sanchez also shared this video showing off the bite mark as well:

Gall also had some post-fight comments online. He explained that his weight cut didn’t go too well before the bout, as he passed out during the process:

“I gassed hard in there. Had an adrenaline dump. I passed out during the weight cut and my body shut down in the first round. I’m sorry to my friends family and fans. Send love to @diegonightmaresanchezufc he’s a true legend. This was a nightmare come true for me. I promise I’ll be back soon and better”

Do you think Gall bit Sanchez during their fight at UFC 235?