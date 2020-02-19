Diego Sanchez Not Happy With Daniel Cormier’s ‘Bias’ Commentary

Diego Sanchez is once again taking aim at those who criticize his coach Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez was seen in action this past Saturday night (Feb. 15). He shared the Octagon with Michel Pereira. It was clear that Sanchez would need a finish in the third round as he was down two rounds to none. While Sanchez didn’t get a stoppage, he did get hit with an illegal knee and took the DQ win.

Diego Sanchez Fires Back At Daniel Cormier

Former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier was on commentary duties for UFC Rio Rancho. Sanchez wasn’t a fan of Cormier’s assessment throughout his fight and took to Instagram to vent.

“If you see this and respect me at all you all owe him [Joshua Fabia] a HUGE apology. And if you are not willing to apologize and want to deny what you see in this video you are too far corrupted and no one can help you … Nice commentating @dc_mma , Really thank you from the bottom of my heart. You did me so wrong it taught me what is really going on. Thanks for not talking to my coach, manager and cornerman @joshuafabiaknowbody in our pre fight meeting. You already showed me your bias attitude then.”

Many have expressed their concern over Sanchez’s camp situation since he left Jackson-Wink MMA. Experts and fight fans were left puzzled by Sanchez’s corner advice during his July 2019 bout with Michael Chiesa. Sanchez lost that bout via unanimous decision.

Fabia also received some flak for what he was telling Sanchez in-between rounds at UFC Rio Rancho. UFC welterweight Mike Perry came to Fabia’s defense and said that the coach simply used code names that were established during training. Others such as Matt Serra weren’t sold. On UFC Unfiltered, Serra criticized Fabia for not going more in-depth on what Sanchez needed to do.

What do you make of Diego Sanchez’s defense of his coach?