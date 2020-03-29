Diego Sanchez Says He Has ‘No CTE Or Any Signs Of Any Brain Damage’

Diego Sanchez doesn’t believe he has CTE or any sort of brain damage.

Sanchez has been fighting in the UFC since 2005 and is ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 1 winner, winning it at middleweight. He also has been fighting professionally since 2002, where he has been in 42 professional fights. So, he would no doubt have sustained quite a few shots to the head, but “The Nightmare” says CTE is not something he has.

Diego’s take on CTE: pic.twitter.com/mlodWRFXnW — Pissed Off Twood (@pissedofftwood) March 26, 2020

“you think? how do you know you watch a movie? you read a artical? There is no proof of CTE just another mental weapon to effect the minds of he weak! Like a placebo effect in a negative way! I have no CTE or any signs of any brain damage am I talking like Nick Diaz no I’m speaking better than I ever have!!! Maybe I’m the cure for CTE! WAY OUTSIDE THE BOX,” Sanchez responded to a fan about having CTE.

It is no doubt an interesting take by Sanchez saying he doesn’t have any brain damage as we’ve seen in other sports like football a lot of athletes have sustained CTE. But, The Nightmare believes he is speaking better than ever and is completely healthy.

Diego Sanchez last fought back at UFC Rio Rancho where he beat Michel Pereira by disqualification. The victory got him back in the win column after losing by decision to Michael Chiesa.