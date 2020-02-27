Diego Sanchez Says He’s Never Been More Disrespected Than He Is Now

Diego Sanchez never pictured being disrespected by his fans and the MMA community but that’s how he feels at the moment.

Much has been made over Sanchez’s decision to link up with Joshua Fabia for his camp. Fabia’s corner advice and training techniques have been a hot topic in the world of MMA. Many believe that Fabia is selling Sanchez a bill of goods and that he actually has no clue what he’s talking about.

Diego Sanchez Feels Disrespected

Sanchez spoke to MMAJunkie.com on the “disrespect” he feels fans have shown him and Fabia.

“This has been the most disrespectful that my fans and the masses of the MMA community have addressed me in my career – just throwing all the hits and all the traumas that I took in the 16 years in the UFC. All this trauma that I took, I paid the price for the experience to make my own decisions in what is best for me going forward.

“I have always been different than everybody else and maybe that’s why I’ve lasted so long, alright. I continue to thrive in a special, unique, unorthodox approach that has led me to Joshua. And what he’s done for me, how this side of mixed martial arts is amazing and you really should look into it and become aware of that.”

Sanchez has gone 1-1 with Fabia thus far. He was defeated via unanimous decision against Michael Chiesa back in July 2019. “The Nightmare” followed that up with a DQ win over Michel Pereira. The bout was lopsided in favor of Pereira but he lost the fight due to landing an illegal knee strike.

Fabia has come under fire from the MMA community. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier have been critical of Sanchez’s camp arrangements as well. UFC fighter Emil Meek revealed that one of Fabia’s training drills is chasing the fighters with a sharp blade.

Is Diego Sanchez making a mistake sticking with Joshua Fabia or is the MMA community overreacting?