Diego Sanchez Says Nick Diaz Used To Send Him Hate Mail

In 2005, Diego Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz via unanimous decision. It was just Sanchez’s 3rd official fight in the UFC and took place just under 7 months after Sanchez won the first season of the Ultimate Fighter.

Sanchez recently appeared on “Real Quick with Mike Swick” and spoke about some emails he received from his former opponent around this time.

“Me and Nick Diaz hated each other, man. I’ll tell you inside on that and then I got to go,” Sanchez said. “Nick Diaz used to send me emails. He found my email, he talked to one of the MMA journalists at the time, there wasn’t many, gave him my email. He would email me hate mails, bad sh*t, talking sh*t about my Mom, talking sh*t about my Dad. Just trying to get under my skin with everything he had.”

The loss to Sanchez in 05 was the first in a string of 3 defeats for Diaz at the time. He dropped fights to Joe Riggs and Sean Sherk following his bout with Sanchez. Meanwhile, Sanchez improved to 14-0 after defeating Diaz. He’d win 3 more before suffering his first career loss to Josh Koscheck in 2007.

“He hated me, he hated the Ultimate Fighters because we got all that attention. He was in the spotlight at that time, he hated us and he hated me,” Sanchez continued.

Sanchez’s comments come around the 39-minute mark of the podcast.