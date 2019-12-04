Diego Sanchez Set to Face Michel Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho

Diego Sanchez is not going anywhere, except towards his next UFC bout in his home state of New Mexico.

There had been speculation that Diego Sanchez would be exiting the UFC after his contract expired, but Diego Sanchez clarified that just because he was a free agent did not mean talks with the UFC had come to a close. Now it is clear that Sanchez has re-upped for the UFC for a duration not yet disclosed, as he will now take on the flashy Michel Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho, according to a UFC release Wednesday afternoon.

Diego Sanchez’s speculated UFC departure could not have been due to his recent track record, as he has been successful in two of his last three fights. He did lose in his most recent bout to Michael Chiesa, however, but losing to a fighter of Chiesa’s caliber is nothing to hang one’s head over. Sanchez will be 38 when this bout takes place, though, so he is not getting younger. That said, Sanchez’s self-belief has never wavered, with the New Mexican saying on more than one recent occasion that he still aims to become a world champion.

Michel Pereira is a walking highlight, if for no other reason than for his atypical antics, including in-fight backflips and pre-fight dance routines. Ostentation aside, Pereira has won three of his last four fights via KO, including a UFC victory over veteran Danny Roberts at UFC on ESPN+ 16. Like Diego Sanchez, Pereira is coming off a loss and will be looking to rebound in spectacular, viral fashion.

UFC Rio Rancho takes place February 15 from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. With the addition of this welterweight scrap, the current UFC Rancho card is as follows:

Main Event: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Devin Clark

Who do you think will win between Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira?