Diego Sanchez vs Craig White Announced For UFC 228

Diego Sanchez vs Craig White is indeed official.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials have announced that Sanchez vs. White has been booked. The two will do battle inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 228. The event takes place on Sept. 8.

Diego Sanchez vs Craig White, “The Thundercat” Responds

White couldn’t contain his excitement when speaking to DreySports on the match-up. White revealed his initial reaction:

“I don’t think anyone would have expected this as my second opponent at all and I would have loved to see some of the reactions. My own was like ‘OMG OMG OMG.’ He wasn’t even a consideration in my mind on when people were asking who I wanted next or thought would likely be next.”

In his last outing, Sanchez was knockout in the first round courtesy of a vicious elbow from Matt Brown. It was Sanchez’s second straight first-round knockout loss. “The Nightmare” last tasted victory back in Nov. 2016.

As for White, he made his UFC debut on short notice in his last outing. He was knocked out by Neil Magny at UFC Liverpool. He’ll look to show what he’s got with a full camp.

UFC 228 will be headlined by a welterweight title bout. Champion Tyron Woodley will defend his gold against Darren Till. In the co-main event, Nicco Montano puts her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. In addition to those fights, Jessica Andrade will go one-on-one with Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a potential title eliminator. Jimmie Rivera will look to bounce back from his first loss inside the Octagon when he meets John Dodson.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 228. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. We’ll also keep you up to date on any potential changes made to the card.

Who is your early pick, Diego Sanchez or Craig White?