Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa Verbally Agreed for UFC 239

Jackson Wink MMA has another warrior headed to battle at UFC 239 in Las Vegas Nevada this July when Diego Sanchez makes the trip to face Michael Chiesa. ESPN has reported that the fight has been verbally agreed upon for the July 6th event.

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has won two of his last three fights since making his return to Welterweight and is currently on a two-fight winning streak. Some people were beginning to write off the now 37-year-old Sanchez following a devastating knockout loss to Matt Brown in November of 2017, only for Sanchez to bounce back emphatically with back-to-back victories over Craig White and a TKO over Mickey Gall at UFC 235 to take home Performance of the Night honors in the process. These performances have earned Diego Sanchez an opportunity to potentially become ranked should he be able to get past welterweight grappler Michael Chiesa and make it three straight.

Michael Chiesa decided to make the move up to welterweight after missing weight for his UFC 226 bout against Anthony Pettis in a bout that Chiesa would lose. Chiesa was quick to put that experience behind him when he moved up to welterweight months later to defeat the legendary Carlos Condit via submission at UFC 232. Chiesa will now return to pay per view to take on another Jackson Wink veteran in Diego Sanchez.

With the addition of this bout, the current UFC 239 lineup is as follows:

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones © vs. Thiago Santos

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes © vs. Holly Holm

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Błachowicz

Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

What happens at UFC 239? Does Michael Chiesa create a welterweight winning streak? Or does Diego Sanchez continue his?