Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall Added to UFC 235 in March

Mickey Gall has been calling for an opportunity to face 'Ultimate Fighter' season one veteran Diego Sanchez and now he'll get his chance at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

Mickey Gall has been calling for an opportunity to face ‘Ultimate Fighter’ season one veteran Diego Sanchez and now he’ll get his chance at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Friday.

After first bursting onto the scene as the fighter who mauled former WWE superstar CM Punk in his first UFC fight, Gall has proven to be a tough out for anybody in the welterweight division.

While Gall suffered his first professional loss late last year, the New Jersey native bounced back with a dominant submission victory in his next fight against George Sullivan in August.

Now the 26-year old welterweight will take on a true legend of the Octagon when he returns in March.

Sanchez has bounced everywhere from featherweight to middleweight during his UFC career but most recently he’s been competing at 170-pounds again.

Sanchez had a rough welcome back to the division with a knockout loss to Matt Brown but then he rebounded with an impressive showing against Craig White in his last fight in Sepember.

Sanchez will face Gall in his 29th fight inside the UFC Octagon.

Sanchez vs. Gall is the latest addition to the UFC 235 card that goes down on March 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. More fights are expected to be added to the card in the coming weeks including a main event, which has not been announced as of yet.