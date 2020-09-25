Diego Sanchez Wants Retirement Fight Against Conor McGregor

Diego Sanchez is looking for some big name fights to end his career.

Sanchez will take on the up and coming prospect, Jake Matthews at UFC 253. Although it is not a big name, Sanchez is still looking forward to the fight as he just wants to compete as he no longer has title aspirations.

For the TUF 1 middleweight winner, Sanchez has a couple of names in mind and that is the Diaz brothers and Conor McGregor.

“Nick Diaz is coming back,” Sanchez said at media day. “There’s some other names, Nate Diaz, there’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans. I said I shoot for the moon, Conor McGregor is the number four fight. I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor. That’s my dream, that’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he wants to do it at the end of the road.”

Whether or not Sanchez will get any of those fights is uncertain. But, given all he did for the sport he no doubt deserves a big name opponent for one of his final fights.